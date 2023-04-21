AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,210 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,210 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SKYY. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $64.27 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $54.50 and a 1 year high of $85.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.76.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

