AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,045 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,045 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 250,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 78,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 60,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDX stock opened at $55.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.21. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

