AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,963 Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,963 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $473,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $608,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 45.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $78,000.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BNDW stock opened at $68.70 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $65.26 and a 1 year high of $72.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.50.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

