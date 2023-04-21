AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,581 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,581 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of FTEC opened at $112.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.60 and a 200 day moving average of $101.65. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $86.19 and a 52-week high of $117.81.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.