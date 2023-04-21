AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,784 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,784 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAVE. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 353.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS PAVE opened at $27.72 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.