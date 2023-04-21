AE Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.12 Million Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 118,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FPEI. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,877,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,162,000. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,559,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $9,678,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 129.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 950,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,299,000 after buying an additional 535,949 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FPEI opened at $16.92 on Friday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.67.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

