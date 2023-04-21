AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 7,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $249.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $250.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.07. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 10,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $2,316,724.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,913.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Cowen started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

