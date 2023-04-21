African Gold Acquisition (OTCMKTS:AGACU) Shares Down 3.7%

African Gold Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:AGACU – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.28 and last traded at $10.28. Approximately 1,108 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.67.

African Gold Acquisition Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.10.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for African Gold Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for African Gold Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.