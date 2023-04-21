AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.36.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of AGCO opened at $126.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. AGCO has a one year low of $88.55 and a one year high of $146.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Transactions at AGCO

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.59. AGCO had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,724,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,955.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,724,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,955.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $104,688.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,142 shares of company stock worth $3,671,940 in the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in AGCO by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in AGCO by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Stories

