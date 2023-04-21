Algoma Central (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Shares Down 0.8%

Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF – Get Rating) shares fell 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.60 and last traded at $11.60. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.

Algoma Central Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.00.

About Algoma Central

Algoma Central Corp. engages in owning and operating flag fleet of dry-bulk carriers and product tankers. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. The Domestic Dry-Bulk segment includes flag dry-bulk vessels and its ship management business.

