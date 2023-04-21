Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Desjardins cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE AQN opened at C$10.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.27. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$8.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.12.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$939.00 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 7.67%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.95%. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is -131.82%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

