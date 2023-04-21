Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Desjardins cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance
Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$939.00 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 7.67%.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.95%. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is -131.82%.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.
Read More
