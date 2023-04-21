Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target Raised to $383.00 at Morgan Stanley

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $314.00 to $383.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.11.

Align Technology Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $352.39 on Wednesday. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $172.05 and a 12-month high of $425.03. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $322.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $901.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 11.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Align Technology will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at $64,344,405.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Morici purchased 587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Align Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Align Technology by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1,488.9% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Stories

