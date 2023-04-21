Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 134.38% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alignment Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.10.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. Alignment Healthcare has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $958.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Activity

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $361.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.00 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 54.46%. On average, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 5,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $32,456.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 712,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,354,389.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 14,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $89,658.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,091,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,911,961.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 5,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $32,456.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 712,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,354,389.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,355 shares of company stock worth $751,758. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alignment Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 18.8% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 179,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 28,363 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 103.7% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 124,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 63,619 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 19.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 21,627 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $7,412,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.