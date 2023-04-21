Alpha Copper (OTC:ALCUF) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Shares of Alpha Copper Corp. (OTC:ALCUF – Get Rating) were down 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 20,118 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 196,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Alpha Copper Stock Down 4.9 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18.

About Alpha Copper

(Get Rating)

Alpha Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, copper, and molybdenum properties. It holds an option to acquire a 60% interest in the Indata property comprising 16 mineral claims totaling 3,189 hectares located in the northwest of the community of Fort St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.