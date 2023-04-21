Alpha Lithium (OTCMKTS:APHLF) Shares Down 1.4%

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF – Get Rating) traded down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.68. 129,092 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 370,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Alpha Lithium Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average is $0.73.

About Alpha Lithium

Alpha Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition and development of lithium brine deposits in North America and Argentina. It holds 100% interests in the Tolillar Salar project comprising 10 exploitation concessions totaling 27,500 hectares located in the province of Salta, Argentina; the Green Energy lithium brine project covering an area of 4160 acres located in Grand County, Utah; and the Hombre Muerto project that covers an area of 5,000 hectares situated in Argentina.

