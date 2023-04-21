Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTSW) Shares Up 12.4%

Shares of Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW – Get Rating) shot up 12.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 15,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Up 12.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average of $0.33.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Tau Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRTSW. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 20,096 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 112,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000.

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, lung, and prostate cancers.

