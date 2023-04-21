Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receives $131.30 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the forty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirty-two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.30.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 8,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 56,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $105.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.39. The company has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $130.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

