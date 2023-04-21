Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.4% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $16,688,000. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $105.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $130.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417 in the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.30.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

