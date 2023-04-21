Alpine Summit Energy Partners (NASDAQ:ALPS) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPS – Get Rating) traded up 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.76 and last traded at $0.75. 168,489 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 126,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.
Alpine Summit Energy Partners Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.79.
Alpine Summit Energy Partners Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 51.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Alpine Summit Energy Partners Company Profile
Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc operates as an energy developer in the United States. It has various oil and gas assets in the Austin Chalk and Eagle Ford formations in the Giddings Field near Austin, Texas. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.
See Also
