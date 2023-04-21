AltShares Event-Driven ET (NYSEARCA:EVNT) Trading Down 0.5%

AltShares Event-Driven ET (NYSEARCA:EVNT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.55. Approximately 186 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

AltShares Event-Driven ET Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 million, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AltShares Event-Driven ET

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AltShares Event-Driven ET stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AltShares Event-Driven ET (NYSEARCA:EVNT – Get Rating) by 138.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,310 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 9.31% of AltShares Event-Driven ET worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About AltShares Event-Driven ET

The AltShares Event-Driven ETF (EVNT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides long and short exposure to equity and debt securities of companies believed to be impacted by an announced or anticipated corporate event.

See Also

