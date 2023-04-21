Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 149,524 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.0% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $40,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,193 shares of company stock valued at $7,685,143 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.53.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $103.81 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $156.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.17 and a 200-day moving average of $97.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -387.34, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

