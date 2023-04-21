Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,135 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,241 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.0% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares of the company's stock, valued at $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,193 shares of company stock worth $7,685,143. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $103.81 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $156.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of -387.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

