Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,431 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.0% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $103.81 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $156.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -387.34, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.17 and a 200-day moving average of $97.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,193 shares of company stock valued at $7,685,143. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.53.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

