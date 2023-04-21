Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lowered by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,510 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.4% of City Holding Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,193 shares of company stock valued at $7,685,143 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.53.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $103.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of -387.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.93. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $156.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

