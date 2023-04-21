Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.53.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $103.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of -387.34, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.17 and its 200-day moving average is $97.93. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $156.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,193 shares of company stock valued at $7,685,143 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Dohj LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,120,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $472,980,000 after buying an additional 32,781 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

