Ameren Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,984 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,268% compared to the average volume of 126 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $163,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $163,685.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 3,130 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $254,124.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,681,398.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,792 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 100,874.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,604,406,000 after buying an additional 74,200,015 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,700 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 11,937.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,576,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,795 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,174,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,187 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Stock Up 0.2 %

AEE opened at $89.50 on Friday. Ameren has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $99.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.45.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

