American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,415 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 90,618 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 76,101 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 46.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,893 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 176,605 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.89.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.48. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,332.00 and a beta of 1.53.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Airlines Group news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 398,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

