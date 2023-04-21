American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stock Position Lifted by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in American Assets Trust by 249.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 15,345 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $414,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in American Assets Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in American Assets Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Assets Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.98 per share, for a total transaction of $879,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,077,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,566,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Assets Trust Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAT. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

NYSE:AAT opened at $18.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.11. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $38.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.44 million. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 3.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

American Assets Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.82%.

American Assets Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Office segment includes rental of office space.

