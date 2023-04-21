American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Position Boosted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $10,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,098,609,000 after acquiring an additional 313,115 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 84.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 633,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,871,000 after purchasing an additional 289,733 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,708,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $824,668,000 after buying an additional 159,083 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $11,151,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in American Financial Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 950,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,896,000 after buying an additional 69,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of AFG opened at $123.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.23 and its 200-day moving average is $133.39. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.85 and a 12 month high of $152.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.93%.

Insider Transactions at American Financial Group

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $740,070.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,659.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.25.

American Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

