American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Receives $65.79 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.79.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $52.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. American International Group has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.77. The firm has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American International Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 262.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

