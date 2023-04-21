American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.79.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $52.34 on Friday. American International Group has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American International Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 262.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.