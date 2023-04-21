Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.39

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.39 and traded as high as C$1.72. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at C$1.70, with a volume of 205,340 shares traded.

Amerigo Resources Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$282.00 million, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$67.68 million for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 2.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.111746 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amerigo Resources Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 300.00%.

In related news, Director Robert Gayton sold 32,400 shares of Amerigo Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.58, for a total transaction of C$51,192.00. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

Further Reading

