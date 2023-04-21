Analysts Set AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target at $153.36

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.36.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $126.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. AGCO has a 12 month low of $88.55 and a 12 month high of $146.71. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.07.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 25.75%. Research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total value of $225,207.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,510.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $104,688.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total transaction of $225,207.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 782 shares in the company, valued at $108,510.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,142 shares of company stock worth $3,671,940. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in AGCO by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AGCO by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 108,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after buying an additional 36,205 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in AGCO by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 29,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in AGCO by 233.6% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in AGCO by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

