Analysts Set Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) PT at $20.35

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.35.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LBRT shares. Bank of America lowered Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Liberty Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Liberty Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $13.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Liberty Energy has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.18.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 9.63%. Research analysts predict that Liberty Energy will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 36.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,715,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,751,000 after purchasing an additional 455,432 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the third quarter worth $416,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 401.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,899 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 437,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the third quarter worth $3,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

