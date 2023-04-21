Analysts Set RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Target Price at $93.40

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RPM. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RPM International from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of RPM International from $112.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International Price Performance

RPM stock opened at $83.53 on Friday. RPM International has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $106.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.51.

RPM International Announces Dividend

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. RPM International had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $534,121.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,970.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of RPM International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPM. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 9,901.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 319,411 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,555,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,592,000 after buying an additional 98,640 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,771,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,408,000 after buying an additional 85,812 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in RPM International by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 288,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,069,000 after purchasing an additional 41,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in RPM International by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after purchasing an additional 30,407 shares in the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.