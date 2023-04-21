Analyzing Hour Loop (HOUR) and Its Peers

Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) is one of 54 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Hour Loop to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hour Loop and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hour Loop $95.93 million -$1.48 million -40.75 Hour Loop Competitors $15.36 billion -$175.65 million -12.63

Hour Loop’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Hour Loop. Hour Loop is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hour Loop 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hour Loop Competitors 189 1164 3503 49 2.70

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hour Loop and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Hour Loop presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.70%. As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 53.70%. Given Hour Loop’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hour Loop has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Hour Loop has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hour Loop’s rivals have a beta of 0.97, suggesting that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hour Loop and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hour Loop -1.54% -20.18% -6.49% Hour Loop Competitors -15.20% -50.62% -10.84%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Hour Loop shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 95.1% of Hour Loop shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hour Loop rivals beat Hour Loop on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Hour Loop Company Profile

Hour Loop, Inc., an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

