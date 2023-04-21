Analyzing Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) and GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI)

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) and GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Interactive Brokers Group and GAMCO Investors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interactive Brokers Group $4.09 billion 8.41 $380.00 million $3.74 21.89 GAMCO Investors $258.75 million 1.92 $65.56 million $2.51 7.76

Interactive Brokers Group has higher revenue and earnings than GAMCO Investors. GAMCO Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Interactive Brokers Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interactive Brokers Group 9.30% 3.77% 0.36% GAMCO Investors 25.34% 57.64% 28.82%

Dividends

This table compares Interactive Brokers Group and GAMCO Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Interactive Brokers Group pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. GAMCO Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Interactive Brokers Group pays out 10.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GAMCO Investors pays out 6.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. GAMCO Investors is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Interactive Brokers Group and GAMCO Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interactive Brokers Group 0 0 6 0 3.00 GAMCO Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus target price of $104.86, suggesting a potential upside of 28.08%. Given Interactive Brokers Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Interactive Brokers Group is more favorable than GAMCO Investors.

Volatility and Risk

Interactive Brokers Group has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GAMCO Investors has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.8% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of GAMCO Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 81.2% of GAMCO Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Interactive Brokers Group beats GAMCO Investors on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers. The company was founded by Thomas Pechy Peterffy in 1977 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

About GAMCO Investors

(Get Rating)

GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It offers investment advisory principally through Gabelli Funds and GAMCO Asset, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through its role as advisor to a family of mutual funds. The company was founded by Mario J. Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.