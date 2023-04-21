Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 356.27% from the company’s current price.

ANNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Annexon from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Annexon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANNX opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. Annexon has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $7.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.42. The company has a market cap of $265.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.45.

Annexon ( NASDAQ:ANNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. Analysts predict that Annexon will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Annexon by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 17,550 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Annexon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annexon by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,095,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 19,722 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annexon by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,052,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Annexon in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

