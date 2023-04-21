APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.91 and last traded at $6.91. 108 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.

APA Group Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.98.

About APA Group

APA Group engages in the ownership and operation of energy infrastructure assets and business. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. The Energy Infrastructure segment includes all wholly and majority owned pipelines, gas storage and processing assets, and power generation assets.

