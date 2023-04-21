APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Morgan Stanley

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APA. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on APA in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on APA in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.82.

APA Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of APA stock opened at $37.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.92. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. APA has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $51.95.

Institutional Trading of APA

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. APA had a return on equity of 198.44% and a net margin of 34.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that APA will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in APA during the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of APA by 3,173.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,566 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of APA in the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of APA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,324,000 after acquiring an additional 29,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

