Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $169.82.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $81,363,335.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Apple Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,148,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $563,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 105,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 243,334 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,629,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $166.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Apple has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $176.15. The company has a market cap of $2.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.92.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

