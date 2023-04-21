Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Position Lessened by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 271,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,167 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aramark were worth $11,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,758,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,271,000 after buying an additional 302,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aramark by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,897,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,358,000 after purchasing an additional 198,530 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Aramark by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 6,401,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,721,000 after purchasing an additional 141,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Aramark by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,894,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,708,000 after purchasing an additional 121,578 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aramark by 12.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,831,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,352,000 after purchasing an additional 428,855 shares during the period.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.55. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Aramark has a 1 year low of $28.74 and a 1 year high of $45.72.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Aramark had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.57%.

ARMK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Aramark in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Aramark from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.20.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

