Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 310 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.6% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 27,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,103,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $140.81 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $144.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $412.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.94.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

