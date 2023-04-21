Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ACLX. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Arcellx from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. SVB Securities raised their price target on Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Arcellx in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Arcellx Stock Performance

Arcellx stock opened at $36.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. Arcellx has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $36.71. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of -0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.41 and its 200-day moving average is $27.07.

Insider Activity at Arcellx

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $44,063.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 26,863 shares of company stock worth $898,163 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Arcellx during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Arcellx by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Arcellx by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Stories

