Arcus Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,988 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9,502 shares during the quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dohj LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,120,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $472,980,000 after purchasing an additional 32,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.53.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,193 shares of company stock worth $7,685,143. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $103.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of -387.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.93. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $156.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.