Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 78.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Shares of ARQT opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average is $15.66. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.37.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $144,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,815,708.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $144,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,708.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 5,472 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $86,621.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 369,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,726.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,573 shares of company stock valued at $619,390 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARQT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Amundi bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 332.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

