Asio Capital LLC Purchases 23,222 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Asio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 87.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,222 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.2% of Asio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $103.81 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $156.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of -387.34, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.93.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,193 shares of company stock worth $7,685,143. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.53.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

