Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $221.17.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $244.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $235.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $148.93 and a 52 week high of $263.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.03.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($1.07). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $242.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

