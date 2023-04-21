AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is £115.83 ($143.34).

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZN. Berenberg Bank set a £124 ($153.45) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on AstraZeneca from £127 ($157.16) to £119 ($147.26) in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a £130 ($160.87) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group set a £119 ($147.26) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Shares of LON AZN opened at £120.10 ($148.62) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is £112.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £109.69. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 9,399 ($116.31) and a 52-week high of £123.92 ($153.35). The stock has a market capitalization of £186.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,064.71, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a GBX 162.80 ($2.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $76.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 14,058.82%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

