Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AUPH. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Robertson sold 19,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $173,453.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 303,364 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,074.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Stephen P. Robertson sold 19,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $173,453.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 303,364 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,074.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph M. Miller sold 11,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $100,986.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,053.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,448 shares of company stock worth $567,225. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 662.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 974,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 846,998 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

AUPH stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.57.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 80.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $28.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

